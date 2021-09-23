Action! 2021 Calgary International Film Festival now underway

CALGARY -

Grab some popcorn and get ready, because the 2021 Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) starts today.

The annual event is held every fall but is a hybrid model this year featuring virtual streaming of some movies and in-cinema viewing of others.

More than 175 movies will be shown during CIFF's two-week run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.

Among the movies being screened is Drinkwater, staring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), which makes its world premier on Sept. 25. The film follows an awkward teen who has trouble fitting in and his offbeat father who spends more time trying not to get caught defrauding the government than paying attention to his son.

Those attending movies in person will be required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 48 hours. Government-issued photo ID is also required.

Masks are mandatory for all cinema visitors but can be removed once seated. If you've forgotten your mask, one will be provided to you free of charge. If a patron cannot wear a face mask due to medical concerns, a face shield will be provided.

Streaming of movies isn't just available for Calgarians; people in all of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can view the movies. However, residents in other provinces won't be able to as the films are geo-restricted exclusively to those three.

Ticket prices this year have been reduced to $13.50 for a single ticket.

For more information on the 22nd annual Calgary International Film Festival – including the complete 2021 film lineup – you can visit CIFFCalgary.ca.