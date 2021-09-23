Action! 2021 Calgary International Film Festival now underway

The 2021 Calgary International Film Festival runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3. (CIFFCalgary.ca) The 2021 Calgary International Film Festival runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3. (CIFFCalgary.ca)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon