Action! 2021 Calgary International Film Festival now underway
Grab some popcorn and get ready, because the 2021 Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) starts today.
The annual event is held every fall but is a hybrid model this year featuring virtual streaming of some movies and in-cinema viewing of others.
More than 175 movies will be shown during CIFF's two-week run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.
Among the movies being screened is Drinkwater, staring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), which makes its world premier on Sept. 25. The film follows an awkward teen who has trouble fitting in and his offbeat father who spends more time trying not to get caught defrauding the government than paying attention to his son.
Those attending movies in person will be required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 48 hours. Government-issued photo ID is also required.
Masks are mandatory for all cinema visitors but can be removed once seated. If you've forgotten your mask, one will be provided to you free of charge. If a patron cannot wear a face mask due to medical concerns, a face shield will be provided.
Streaming of movies isn't just available for Calgarians; people in all of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can view the movies. However, residents in other provinces won't be able to as the films are geo-restricted exclusively to those three.
Ticket prices this year have been reduced to $13.50 for a single ticket.
For more information on the 22nd annual Calgary International Film Festival – including the complete 2021 film lineup – you can visit CIFFCalgary.ca.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fall-like conditions in Calgary, then summer-like for the weekend!
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista says cosmetic procedure left her 'brutally disfigured'
Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista says she's been left 'permanently deformed' from a cosmetic procedure that she had approximately five years ago.
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie were involved in incident at Wyoming restaurant in late August: witnesses
A couple from Louisiana who were vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, last month said Wednesday they saw an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a restaurant in one of the last sightings of Petito before her death.
NEW | 'We've had patients die waiting for a bed': Vancouver Island doctors frustrated with the unvaccinated
An emergency room doctor in Victoria says patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are causing unnecessary delays and even deaths in the health-care system.
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
Nasal spray treatment for COVID-19 in the works thanks to a llama named Fifi
Scientists in the U.K. are developing a 'potentially significant' treatment for COVID-19 that could be administered to patients in the form of a nasal spray, thanks to the tiny antibodies produced by a llama.
Police in Sherbrooke, Que. searching for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife
Sherbrooke police is looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update at 3:30
Watch the press conference with the chief medical officer of health and AHS president and CEO on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds
There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 patient whose induced coma prompted B.C. family's plea for vaccinations has died
A B.C. woman who was in an induced coma due to COVID-19, prompting an impassioned public plea from her family, has died.
-
B.C. bylaw targeting homeless people 'scapegoats' the poor, expert says
A northern British Columbia city is enacting new restrictions meant to erase the homeless from its core, intensifying the grief that COVID-19 and the overdose crisis have already inflicted on those with nowhere to live, an expert says.
-
East Vancouver homeowner's bid for $1 million increase to property assessment rejected
B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board has rejected an East Vancouver homeowner's argument that his property was undervalued by more than $1 million in its most recent assessment.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'We've had patients die waiting for a bed': Vancouver Island doctors frustrated with the unvaccinated
An emergency room doctor in Victoria says patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are causing unnecessary delays and even deaths in the health-care system.
-
NEW
NEW | Fate of Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding hinges on mail-in votes
The winner of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding could be determined before the weekend as Elections Canada officials work to count mail-in ballots in a race that was too close to call on election night.
-
Vancouver Island records 1 COVID-19 death, 79 new cases
The cases were among 759 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 95th COVID-19 related death, 41 new cases on Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 95th death related to COVID-19, along with 41 new cases and 20 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 147.
-
Steve Murphy steps aside from his role as CTV Atlantic Chief Anchor
Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Why do we need a COVID-19 vaccine certificate program in Ontario?
Life Unmasked speaks with Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, about what a vaccine certificate program means for Ontarians.
-
Someone in Ontario is sitting on an unclaimed $21-million Lotto 6/49 ticket
Someone in Ontario won more than $21 million in Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw but has yet to check their ticket.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Hospital requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated
The hospital has announced that starting Monday, it will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital.
-
'Come to Jesus talk with me': Ottawa Mayor meets with RTM, Alstom to discuss train derailment
The Mayor's Office tells CTV News Ottawa Watson met Thursday morning zia Zoom with officials from the consortium running Ottawa's Light Rail Transit system and train-maker Alstom
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa sees lowest COVID-19 case count in more than a week
There are now 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including eight in the Intensive Care Unit.
Montreal
-
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
-
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
-
Gatineau police investigating after father, two children found dead in Aylmer home
Investigators are treating the three deaths as suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
-
Elections Canada still counting ballots in undecided ridings
Elections Canada is still tallying up the votes in the Kitchener South-Hespeler and Kitchener-Conestoga ridings.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police have suspect in custody following fatal shooting
CTV News has learned Timmins police have a suspect in custody after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Schumacher overnight.
-
CP train derails near Parry Sound causing road closure
Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment in McDougall, just north of Parry Sound, Thursday.
-
Nasal spray treatment for COVID-19 in the works thanks to a llama named Fifi
Scientists in the U.K. are developing a 'potentially significant' treatment for COVID-19 that could be administered to patients in the form of a nasal spray, thanks to the tiny antibodies produced by a llama.
Winnipeg
-
Quarterly report says Manitoba's financial outlook is improving
Manitoba is reporting a slight improvement to its projected deficit.
-
Winnipegger to use $1M lottery prize to visit his family
A Winnipeg man is $1 million richer after scratching his Set for Life Zing ticket and uncovering three icons.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Recount anticipated after Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz snags re-election by 24 votes
Candidates in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding are anticipating a judicial recount, after Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada snagged re-election with just 24 votes over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Sask. Health Authority speaks about ICU and acute care capacity
Medical officials with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will provide details on hospital ICU and actue care surger capacity.
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
Saskatoon
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. premier's advice to medical workers hits sour note with doctor
A Saskatchewan doctor is speaking out following Premier Scott Moe's suggestion that medical professionals "really provide some guidance for Saskatchewan people" to help dispel COVID-19 misinformation.
-
COVID-19 levels drop in Saskatoon wastewater but still some of the highest researchers have seen
The amount of COVID-19 detected in Saskatoon's wastewater declined by 61 per cent compared to the week prior, according to researchers.
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.