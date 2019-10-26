LETHBRIDGE -- The legacy of Logan Boulet, one of 16 people killed in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, continues to grow.

A large crowd gathered in Lethbridge on Saturday for the official renaming ceremony of Adams Park Ice Centre to the Logan Boulet Arena.

Mayor Chris Spearman, Councillor Blaine Hyggen, and Logan’s parents Toby and Bernadine Boulet spoke outside the building. The event also featured a ceremonial puck drop ahead of the Midget AAA Hurricanes game against the Knights of Columbus Pats from Edmonton.

The Boulets said it was s a special day for them, as Adams Ice Centre was Logan’s favourite arena growing up.

“It’s got such character and history, the painting when you walk in the front door, and it’s where he started playing little kids hockey. It’s a really special day for us, we’ve had 18 months of not much fun, but this is a nice day,” Toby told CTV News.

Bernadine added they’re honoured the City of Lethbridge chose to rename the arena.

“It’s an honour for us that they felt our son was an important enough person to be able to do that. We’re very thankful for all of the people that came today to support us, and I’m actually quite overwhelmed by the number of people that came,” she said.

Both parents shared some fond memories of a young Logan learning to play hockey in the arena, which made it all the more special.

Lethbridge city council unanimously approved the name change on April 1, 2019, commemorating the impact Logan had on Lethbridge as well as recognizing the life-changing impact the Logan Boulet Effect will continue to have for years to come.

The Logan Boulet Effect is named after Logan’s decision shortly before the tragedy to sign his organ donation card, which helped six individuals after his passing. It sparked some 200,000 Canadians all across the country to follow in his selfless example and sign their organ donation cards, too.

City staff made arrangements over the summer to change the name on the facility in preparation for 2019-20 hockey season, where hockey players, skaters and fans both will now have a chance to visit the newly named facility.

Additionally, there’s also a new Logan Boulet display case that will live at the arena permanently. It features his Humboldt Broncos jersey, his minor hockey jersey and skates, as well pictures, documents and more.

For his parents, they say it’s nice to know that he had enough of an impact in Lethbridge to have an arena named after him.

“It’s also nice to know that his legacy includes Green Shirt Day, and I guess the best part is that someone is walking around with Logan’s heart and that’s a legacy that will continue to grow and grow,” Toby said.