Adapted Sports Program returns to WinSport for third season

The program, which was launched to help introduce Calgarians with and without physical disabilities to adapted wheelchair sports, kicks off Sunday, Nov. 7 and runs for seven weeks, through Dec. 19. The program, which was launched to help introduce Calgarians with and without physical disabilities to adapted wheelchair sports, kicks off Sunday, Nov. 7 and runs for seven weeks, through Dec. 19.

Calgary Top Stories