CALGARY -- After a successful first season, adaptive golf lessons will continue at two Calgary courses in 2022, officials announced Thursday.

Started in July, the free lessons have been held at Shaganappi Point and McCall Lake golf courses, with participation organized through foundations like Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families, Alberta Sports and Recreation for the Blind, Autism Aspergers Friendship Society of Calgary and Ups & Downs.

Hosted by Calgary Recreation, the lessons are made possible through funding from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

The program is taught by pros from the National Golf Academy and features five lessons on the driving range and putting green, then kids get a chance to play the McCall Lake Par 3 course.

Classes are held on greens that can accommodate wheelchairs and and brightly-coloured golf balls are used to make sure children with all physical and developmental abilities can take part.

"We are constantly learning and adapting every golfer’s needs when working with people of all ages, levels and abilities," said Gennie Liu, a recreation program specialist with Calgary Recreation.

"We have worked with each disability group to understand participant abilities, possible adaptations and tips to make it inclusive and accessible for all."