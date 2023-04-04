Additional downtown development incentives available as Calgary continues core revitalization

Pleased with how redeveloping Calgary's core has gone to date, the city is looking for new and broadened pitches to convert or demolish downtown office space.

In addition to residential transformations, the city will consider grants for hotels, schools and performing arts spaces, post-secondary campuses and the tearing down of buildings not suitable for saving.

"We are seeing great success from the initial phase of the downtown development incentive program. The ultimate goal is to create a thriving community in our city's core that is about more than office towers. It is about creating homes and amenities for Calgarians and visitors alike," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"As we move into the next phase of the program, we continue to advance this goal – all while strengthening the economic engine of our city, which is a win-win for all Calgarians."

"We are a third of the way to meeting our goal of removing six million square feet of empty office space," said Natalie Marchut, manager of development and strategy for the city's downtown strategy.

"The additional funding and expanded criteria will support creative and visionary ideas for reimagining vacant office spaces, breathing new life into our downtown."

The following can now be applied for:

The revised downtown development incentive program is meant for conversion projects including residential units, hotels, schools and performing arts spaces;

The downtown post-secondary institution incentive program is meant for post-secondary institutions looking to establish a greater presence downtown; and

The downtown office demolition incentive program is meant for the demolition of buildings deemed "end-of-life".

In release issued Tuesday, the city said, "To date, 14 office-to-residential conversion projects are under consideration for program funding. Should all 14 projects proceed, they will remove an additional two million square feet of empty office space from our downtown and create more than 2,000 homes for Calgarians."

More information about the city's overall downtown strategy can be found here.

And more information about the city's various downtown development incentive programs can be found here.