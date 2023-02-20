Additional footage requested as homicide detectives continue investigation into Calgary woman's death

Calgary police have expanded their request for footage as they investigate the homicide of Judy Maerz.

The 58-year-old Calgarian's body was discovered in Deerfoot Athletic Park by a passerby just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16

She was identified and her death was deemed a homicide following an autopsy the next day.

Since Maerz was found, police have asked anyone who was at or passing by the northeast Calgary park between 4 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 to get in touch with tips or dash-cam footage.

Likewise, police asked anyone who knew Maerz, or had recent contact with her, to get in touch.

Over the weekend, police released a CCTV image of Maerz, taken the night before she was found.

On Monday, police put out the call for additional footage.

"We have been making progress in piecing together Judy's final activities through tips and information from the public and her associates," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary police homicide unit said.

"CCTV and dash-cam footage have been critical in helping us narrow down our timeline of events leading up to the morning of Feb. 16, and we are asking for more video from the public to be able to complete the puzzle."

Police are now interested in residential and commercial CCTV footage from between 2:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the following areas:

8th Avenue N.E. from 19th Street N.E. to Edmonton Trail;

19th Street N.E. from 16th Avenue N.E. to Memorial Drive N.E.;

Russet Road from 8th Avenue to 16th Avenue N.E.;

6th Street from 8th Avenue to 16th Avenue N.E.;

Edmonton Trail from 8th Avenue to 16th Avenue N.E.; and

10th Street N.E. from 8th Avenue to 1st Avenue N.E.

Police also remain interested in the previously requested footage as the investigation into Maerz's death continues.

Anyone who can provide assistance is asked to contact police directly 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.