CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services confirms three units at a hospital in northwest Calgary have outbreaks of the disease connected to the novel coronavirus.

Officials say, as of Monday morning, a total of 10 patients and two staff members of the Foothills Medical Centre have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

AHS has not disclosed which of the hospital's units have the outbreaks or the nature of the transmissions.

As of Saturday, there was a single outbreak at the hospital and control measures, including the halting of visits to the unit except for end of life situations, had been introduced.