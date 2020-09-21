Advertisement
Additional outbreaks declared at Foothills Medical Centre, 12 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed
Alberta Health Services confirms that, as of Sept. 21, three units of the Foothills Medical Centre have COVID-19 outbreaks
CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services confirms three units at a hospital in northwest Calgary have outbreaks of the disease connected to the novel coronavirus.
Officials say, as of Monday morning, a total of 10 patients and two staff members of the Foothills Medical Centre have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
AHS has not disclosed which of the hospital's units have the outbreaks or the nature of the transmissions.
As of Saturday, there was a single outbreak at the hospital and control measures, including the halting of visits to the unit except for end of life situations, had been introduced.