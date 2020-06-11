CALGARY -- Calgary police have issued warrants for two additional suspects in relation to the shooting death of Benjamin Virtucio Friday night in the Eau Claire Market parkade.

Tuesday, police issued Canada-wide warrants for 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe and 22-year-old Mehdi Al Khouzall, aka Eddy. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance to locate both men, who have been charged with a single count each of second-degree murder and kidnapping with a firearm.

Barakobe has a number of tattoos on his left forearm, including a machete, bat and the words "one fear."

Police have recovered the white Mercedes they were looking for.

"This investigation is not over," said Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "Violence such as this is completely unacceptable in our city. The shooting took place in a highly public area and we are lucky no one else was injured as a result."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 Tips app.