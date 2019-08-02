A Calgary-based animal shelter is thanking residents for their support during an adoption event last month, but says its facility and foster homes are still at capacity in August.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) says many people stepped up to answer July's call for help after they exceeded 350 cats in their care.

During July, 169 cats and kittens found forever homes, allowing workers to keep the doors open on their facilities. Because of that, they were able to welcome an additional 168 cats into care.

"The response was tremendous and we are grateful to all the families who came forward to adopt a cat or kitten," said Deanna Thompson, AARCS executive director in a release. "We are so lucky to live in such a compassionate animal-loving community."

As a result of the continued crunch, AARCS has extended the discounted adoption fee period until the end of August.

During this month, cats over the age of seven months can be adopted for just $25. All of the animals have already been spayed or neutered and have also been vaccinated.

"We are working hard to change the way cats are valued as companions and to promote spay/neuter to help stem the epidemic of cat overpopulation,” said Kelsey Scoular, AARCS cat program manager in a release. "In the meantime, we are trying to help as many as we can."

While there are 350 cats still in the care of AARCS, not all of them are available for adoption so far.

Officials say if you aren't able to adopt a cat yourself, you can also help out by providing donations of quality kitten food, cat litter or funds to help with medical costs.

To learn more about the cats that are currently available, visit the organization's website.