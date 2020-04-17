CALGARY -- A working smoke detector is being credited with alerting a northeast Calgary family to a fire in their home, allowing them to safely escape.

The Calgary Fire Department says one adult and three children under the age of 10 were in the home in the 600 block of Marian Cresc. N.E. just before 11 p.m. Thursday when the blaze started.

A neighbour helped them get to safety and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Investigators are now looking for a cause of the fire.