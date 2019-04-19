CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Advance ballots tallied from 2019 provincial election, victors in outstanding ridings determined
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 6:34PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 6:35PM MDT
The United Conservative Party has proven victorious in the final three ridings in Calgary that were up for grabs following the counting of the advance ballots.
According to Elections Alberta, more than 1.88 million ballots were cast in the 2019 provincial election and the unofficial voter turnout is 71.1 per cent.
The following candidates were declared the winners in their ridings on Saturday:
- UCP Nicholas Milliken – Calgary-Currie
- UCP Devinder Toor – Calgary-Falconridge
- UCP Jason Cooping – Calgary-Varsity
- NDP Shannon Phillips – Lethbridge-West
- NDP Lorne Dach – Edmonton-McClung
- NDP Thomas Dang – Edmonton-South
- UCP Kaycee Madu – Edmonton-South West
- NDP Jon Carson – Edmonton-West Henday
- UCP Miranda Rosin – Banff-Kananaskis
Given Saturday’s unofficial results, the spring session of the legislature is set to begin with 63 UCP MLAs and 24 NDP MLAs.