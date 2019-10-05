CALGARY — Voters wanting to mark their ballot ahead of the federal election can do so at one of three post-secondary campuses in Calgary until Wednesday.

From Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, eligible voters with government issued photo ID, or two pieces of secondary ID, can go to:

Bow Valley College (south campus, ATB Hall, 345 6th Avenue S.E.)

Mount Royal University (Wyckham House Council Chambers, 4825 Mount Royal Gate S.W.)

University of Calgary (main campus, Hotel Alma, 169 University Gate N.W.)

Lethbridge voters can go to the University of Lethbridge student union building (4401 University Drive W.).

Ballot boxes will be available:

Oct. 5 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 - Noon to 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 - 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 - 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Voters will mark a ballot for the riding where they reside.

Voting is available at 115 campuses across the country until Wednesday. A full list of locations can be found online.

The federal election is set for Oct. 21.