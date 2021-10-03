Advance voting begins on Monday in Calgary

CALGARY -

Advance polls for the civic election are opening Monday and lasting until Oct. 10 in 37 locations throughout Calgary.

Voting cards for registered voters should have arrived in the mail, directing Calgarians to their designated poll. The information is also available at the Elections Calgary website.

On the ballots, voters will be able to choose a mayor, councillor and school board trustee.

In addition, people will be able to cast a vote in the provincial referendums on daylight saving time and equalization payments. The senate elections and the fluoride plebiscite will also be on the ballot.

More information on the 27 candidates running for mayor in Calgary can be found here.

Election day will be on Oct. 18.