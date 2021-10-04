Advance Voting kicks off as Calgary mayoral race heats up

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole

The Conservative national caucus is not all on the same page when it comes to the political future of leader Erin O'Toole, as they head into their first post-election caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, where MPs are expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust him.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon