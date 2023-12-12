CALGARY
Calgary

    • Advocates calling for change after three people found dead in N.W. Calgary shed fire

    The deaths of three people in a burnt-out shed fire in northwest Calgary are prompting calls for change from advocates for those experiencing homelessness.

    It’s believed the victims were using the structure outside a home renovation store to stay warm.

    Advocates say it’s a sobering reminder that current efforts to support Calgary’s most vulnerable are failing.

    “This is exactly another example of how we are failing to provide the most very basic human rights,” Chaz Smith from Be the Change YYC said in an interview with CTV News.

    Fire crews responded to 9-1-1 calls of an explosion and someone on fire in the Lowe’s parking lot in Crowfoot around 4 a.m. on Monday.

    Three people were found dead – two men and a woman. But Smith said this isn’t an isolated case and urgent action is needed.

    “This housing crisis is very real,” Smith said. “We are seeing folks multiple times throughout the last few months already with burns, frostbite, we’re going to be seeing the amputations. It’s a very sad situation and one that is completely preventable.”

    According to the latest point-in-time count in Calgary, 29 per cent of the more than 2,700 people experiencing homelessness in Calgary are unsheltered.

    Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the current housing strategy is city-wide, but that these deaths show more work is needed.

    “Within the shelter system, we have some very good advocates that are trying to make sure we get people in when we have an emergency and then out into proper housing and we continue to strive for that,” Gondek said.

