CALGARY -- The UCP government released its second budget last week, revealing some pretty rough cuts to numerous sectors and while affordable housing did take a bit of a hit, those at the Lethbridge Housing Authority are optimistic going forward.

In the provincial budget, the government reduced affordable housing maintenance by $53 million. That means funding for the Lethbridge Housing Authority is down $68,629.

Housing authority officials believe they'll be able to make that up through efficiencies while maintaining the same staffing model.

“It’s still an overall increase from where we were in 2017,” said chief administrative officer Robin James.

“We’re still seeing funding going to our capital projects. Our units are maintained well,” said James.

“In 2018, we were increased by seven per cent, (while) in 2019 we were increased an additional 13 per cent,” he added.

Some of those projects include Halmrast Manor, a residence for senior citizens that recently was the subject of a bedbug controversy.

“It has received capital maintenance as well. So as the units become available we will be redoing the kitchen as well as the flooring,” said James.

Just a few streets down the road is Haig Tower which is a high-rise for low -income earners. Funding is secured to update 46 of its units for some much-needed renovations to the floors.

“Seeing a reduction of $53 million in capital," James said, "I guess you really have to ask yourself a reduction of what?”