After a weekend temperature drop in Calgary, we'll warm steadily next week

Calgary weather, Sept. 10

Key takeaways, notable exchanges from the 2021 federal leaders' debate

With just 11 days left in this election, federal party leaders took part in the sole English-language debate of the 2021 campaign on Thursday. It was two hours of the leaders exchanging barbs and one-liners while trying to make their case directly to voters in a largely restrained debate. Here are some of the main takeaways and notable exchanges.

