An investigation is underway into Wednesday afternoon's fire in the city’s southwest that caused extensive damage to a detached garage and the vehicle parked within.

“At approximately 2:10, we received a call to 911 regarding a possible garage fire here at the 3000 block of 27 Street Southwest,” said Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer. “When crews arrived, they did see smoke and flames coming from the garage.”

Henke says the crews knocked down the fire in quick time, preventing the flames from spreading to the house on the property. “The individual that was home self-evacuated and got his dog out of the house as well,” said Henke.

The vinyl siding on the home was damaged by the heat from the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.