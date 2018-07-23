A thunderstorm that pelted areas along the Trans-Canada Highway near Scott Lake Hill and several Calgary neighbourhoods with hail has passed through the Calgary area,

As of 6:00 p.m., Environment Canada severe thunderstorm warnings have ended for the City of Calgary and surrounding areas.

According to Enviroment Canada, the storm was capable of producing loonie-sized hail.

Hail was reported in communities throughout Calgary and flooding occurred in some neighbourhoods at the south end of the city.

In Balzac, strong wind and hail pummelled an entrance to CrossIron Mills.

Catherine Eubank recorded hail pelting the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Calgary, on Monday afternoon #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/g1ItsFr1r6 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 23, 2018