Afternoon WX update: Warmth continues for Calgary, but the bluster may build

UPDATE: Quite a few models are now pushing for a much more interesting Tuesday, both morning and afternoon. There is a chance for light overnight showers, with a small chance Calgary falls beneath the freezing mark and deals with this as freezing rain, instead.

All told, it's likely an inconsequential amount of precipitation, regardless of form. Still, it's something I'll keep an eye on for the 5 & 6 o'clock shows. The second component on Tuesday is a model rennaisance pertaining to wind speed; previously, the unanimous call was gusts in the mid-to-low 40s, but now gusts in the mid-60s are possible for the afternoon. Likewise, the chance for the southwestern corridor of the foothills to receive wind warnings (from gusts exceeding 90 km/h) has enhanced.

Wednesday's gusts remain the same, and our high temperature will sag because of it - don't get me wrong, it'll stack up nicely.

This trend of warmth continues... the long-range outlook hasn't shifted. At present, below-freezing highs look a thing of the past. Sunday's high is a little closer to seasonal and could involve precipitation, so when that starts to pop up twenty-four hours from now, don't be alarmed by it! We're aligned to rise again next week.

It's something of a tricky article to lengthen when the most contentious point of the article becomes that west wind, but here we are! Gusts at 40 km/h and up to 55 km/h are expected today and tomorrow before they taper to the 40 km/h marker Wednesday, with our seasonal normal temperature beaten out by at least 5 C each day in the cycle. Gusts could also hit warning levels in the Pincher Creek and Cardston regions for the afternoon.

Early-morning mist will continue until the sun comes up in parts of the city, as evaporated moisture from the weekend – mainly from melted snow– lingers near the surface and saturates. This has been occurring since yesterday evening.

With a solid line of moisture shoving into the western slopes of the Rockies, those who are pressure-sensitive may deal with the regular symptoms for the next couple of days, as well. Below is our GOES-16 IR imagery of that moisture, which tracks water and ice; plenty still lingers near the surface as that layer of mist.

GOES-16 IR imaging March 14

We can call the back two days of the week the "calmer ones", though expect little change when it comes to the cycle of warmth we’ve generated. We'll still be above normal, we'll just bring the sun out more, and the wind up less.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening: some cloud, chance of early morning showers, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Onai captured Friday morning's sunrise from along Heritage Drive in the city's southeast.

We love to see your pictures – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.