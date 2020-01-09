CALGARY -- The average price of a home in Calgary at the end of 2019 was less than the price at the end of 2018 but there's reason for optimism according to the findings of Royal LePage's House Price Survey.

The aggregate home price in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $469,916, a decrease of 2.3 per cent from the price in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The average prices in Calgary at the conclusion of 2019 include:

$514,139 for a two-storey home (one per cent decrease)

$488,521 for a bungalow (4.1 per cent decrease)

$265,488 for a condo (6.9 per cent decrease)

According to the survey, the aggregate home price in Calgary did increase by 2.1 per cent in the second half of 2019 ($460,089 to $469,916).

Corrine Lyall, a broker and owner with Royal LePage Benchmark, says buyers have been capitalizing on reduced prices in Calgary for single-family homes but sales have improved. She adds there's been a reduction in inventory of detached homes as well as townhomes but there remains a surplus of condos.

"A surge of entry-level buyers could reduce some of that condo inventory," said Lyall in a statement released Thursday. "People seeking higher-end properties between $600,000 and $900,000 are benefiting from lower price points, but the first-time buyer market is competitive."

The aggregate price of a home in Canada at the end of 2019 was $648,544, an increase of two per cent from the end of 2018.

In December, the Royal LePage Markey Survey Forecast predicted the aggregate home price in 2020 in Calgary would reach $477,000.