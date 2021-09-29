AGLC appoints Kandice Machado as new president and CEO

CALGARY -

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) announced on Wednesday that Kandice Machado will be the organization's new president and CEO.

Machado had been serving as the AGLC's acting president and CEO for the past ten months after the removal of former CEO Alain Maisonneuve in November 2020.

“I am very proud of the work AGLC and its employees are doing to modernize our processes, reduce red tape and provide a regulatory environment that gives Albertans choices they can trust," she said in a news release.

"I’m excited to take on this role and to continue collaborating with stakeholders, to grow our industries and contribute to Alberta’s economic recovery.”

Machado joined AGLC in 2002 and, according to the organization, has held a variety of senior roles including vice president of corporate services and chief financial officer.

"With over 19 years of first-hand experience with AGLC, Machado is a well-known and respected professional within the liquor, gaming and cannabis industries," the AGLC said in a news release.

Machado will assume the role immediately for a five-year term. She reports to the AGLC Board.

“Kandice’s steady guidance and focus on meaningful collaboration with our stakeholders has shown she is the right leader as we move forward to modernize policies to remove unnecessary barriers for industry while supporting consumer choice, innovation and economic growth," AGLC board chair Len Rhodes said.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews said Machado is a "highly experienced and capable executive.”

"I’m confident her expertise both internally at AGLC as well as externally within the gaming, liquor and cannabis sectors will serve the organization well," Toews added.