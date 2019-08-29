A former billing clerk with Alberta Health Services has been fined after pleading guilty to accessing the records of 52 patients without authorization.

Rosario Aldave admitted to illegally accessing health information during her court appearance on Wednesday, August 21.

The breach of electronic records was discovered by Alberta Health Services during an internal audit of its system in 2018 and reported to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

Aldave was charged in July of 2019 following an investigation into the unauthorized access that occurred in Red Deer. The investigation lasted more than a year.

Following her guilty plea, Aldave was fined $5,000 and prohibited from accessing health information for 12 months.