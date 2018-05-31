Last year, more than 3000 Albertans died from smoking related causes and health officials are using World No Tobacco Day to remind people about the health risks and to promote programs to help them quit.

A variety of smoking cessation options are offered through the province’s Tobacco Reduction Program and there are also a number of online supports and resources available to help Albertans butt out.

“We are launching a public campaign to promote the Alberta Tobacco and Smoke-Free Environments policy, which means that patients visiting our facility at Alberta Health Services will be safe from the effects of second-hand tobacco smoke as well as the fact that people who do smoke who are using health care services will be supported by our Tobacco Reduction program and offered treatment with nicotine replacement therapy as well as many other interventions around counselling, phone counselling, one-on-one, in-person group cessation programs amongst other things so it’s really us promoting the work that we’re doing around tobacco reduction and ensuring that folks know that there’s support for them if they need to stop smoking,” said Dr. Nicholas Etches, Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary Zone.

Dr. Etches says more than 800 Canadians died from the effects of second-hand tobacco smoke last year and tobacco remains one of the leading causes of death in our society.

“Last year more than 3000 Albertans died of tobacco related causes so this is something that we need to continue and make sure is on the publics’ consciousness and that folks that are smoking are aware that one of the most helpful things that they can do to improve their health is to stop,” he said. “I think it’s important to remember that second-hand smoke is still a huge issue and that’s one of the main reasons why we’re promoting this policy is to protect people that are using our facilities and make sure that AHS facilities remain healing grounds.”

The programs and resources at AlbertaQuits are free and officials say resources are also available at every AHS location, health clinics, pharmacies and dental offices around the province.

“I would encourage folks to visit that site as a first step. Next, I would say, while folks are at an AHS facility, we do support them free of charge to be on nicotine replacement therapy or other treatment modalities for tobacco use and lastly, I would say, we also do support our employees who are trying to quit smoking with financial assistance for covering the different medications that are available,” added Etches. “But the other thing I would say is that the most important thing is quitting smoking, is to make an attempt and to make a commitment to yourself, set a date, and then use the tools you have available to you and I certainly commend many smokers that are making attempts right now to quit smoking.”

Jim Taylor was a heavy smoker for 27 years and like many people started smoking in high school.

He says he tried everything to stop smoking and that he made the attempt dozens of times before he was finally able to kick the habit.

“In 2011, I finally, after trying and failing and trying and failing and trying and failing, a friend of mine suggested that I should take a look and see if I can find some kind of support group. So went online and Googled and came up with QuitCore, Alberta Health has a program called QuitCore. So signed up for that and walked in and when I first walked in, I think it was about a six or eight week program, and the very first day they said ‘okay quit day is going to be November 8th’, and I immediately freaked out because this program was supposed to go until the end of the month, it’s like, no, that’s not when I quit. And there was always an excuse,” he said.

Taylor says it took a shift in thinking and perserverance to quit smoking.

“Just a shift in mindset and it wasn’t easy. The worst thing I’ve ever done. The hardest thing I’ve ever done. It was horrible. My 11-year-old son at the time can attest to that. It was horrible, I was worse,” he said. “I stuck to it and I’m happy to say that the last time I had a cigarette was right before I walked into that class, course, whatever you want to call it, on November 8, 2011. Haven’t had a cigarette since.”

Smoking was banned on AHS owned properties in 2011 and the policy was revised in 2017 to include e-cigarettes and cannabis.

“Not on Alberta Health Service’s grounds. It’s not permitted to smoke anywhere on Alberta Health Services’ Property,” said Dr. Etches.

World No Tobacco Day was started more than 20 years ago to highlight the health risks associated with smoking and to advocate for policies to reduce tobacco use.

For more information on AHS programs, visit the AlbertaQuits website HERE.