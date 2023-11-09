AHS employee town halls begin on major health-care overhaul

A series of town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.

The province announced Wednesday that the changes, which will take up to two years to implement, will take effect immediately.

The meetings will involve employees and will focus on how to improve local decision making and reduce red tape.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government announced it will decentralize Alberta Health Services (AHS) to tackle long wait times and improve access to care.

The Alberta government says the delivery of health care will now be spread across multiple organizations, with a focus in four areas: acute care, primary care, continuing care and mental health and addiction.

Under the new model, AHS will shift its focus mostly to handling hospitals, surgery and EMS.

The new agencies will be in place by next fall, and an 'integration council' will be established to try and ensure everything works together.

It will impact about 250,000 workers, but the premier is vowing to protect frontline jobs.

"Improvements must begin with Alberta Health Services, the largest provincially integrated health system in the country,” she said.

“While all Albertans can and should be proud of our frontline professionals, the structure behind them is not setting them up for success.”

LaGrange would not commit to an overall cost for the transition, but leaked cabinet documents says it could be more than $85 million.

The first employee town hall will begin at 10:30a.m. Thursday, with two more scheduled for Nov. 14.