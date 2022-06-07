AHS initiates 'immediate review' into EMS response to fatal dog attack on senior
Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
An 86-year-old woman was mauled in the alleyway outside her backyard in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon by a neighbour's three dogs.
Police responded to the scene at around 2:10 p.m. but paramedics arrived significantly later.
"(Alberta Health Services) is reviewing this call, and Minister Copping has asked to see the results as soon as possible,' said Steve Buick, press secretary for the minister of health.
"The minister shares Calgarians’ concern that 30 minutes passed from the initial 911 call, to when an ambulance arrived on the scene."
The woman died from her injuries in the ambulance on the way to the Foothills Medical Centre, an approximately four kilometre drive from where the attack took place.
Buick admits that not all the facts have been presented, and he hopes additional details will emerge from the review being conducted by AHS.
“Starting with the information from the scene that came in with the initial call to 911," said Buick. "We need to know what information EMS had and when, before we can judge how the call was handled."
On Monday, AHS officials confirmed an immediate review was underway.
"EMS responded to this call in approximately 30 minutes. This is longer than we expect, and is outside of our target response times," said AHS spokesperson James Wood in a statement to CTV News. "EMS was challenged with extremely high volume at the time of this incident, meaning there were no ambulances immediately available.
"We are grateful to the paramedics who treated the patient at the scene, as well as first responder partners at the Calgary Fire Department, and the Calgary Police (Service)."
Wood added that the AHS team was "reaching out to the family (of the deceased woman) to share out condolences and to discuss the response directly."
The dogs were seized by Calgary Community Standards as a criminal investigation into the matter is underway.
The province recently announced that four new fully staffed ambulances will be on the street in Calgary by the end of June, plus a new non-emergency transport vehicle to free up ambulances for 911 calls.
Five more ambulances will be on Calgary roads by the end of September.
Mike Parker, the president of the paramedics union, says 40 per cent of paramedics are casual staff, and he wants to see them hired full time with benefits, to help with the backlog in the system.
"We need to try and keep the paramedics we have,” said Parker of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta. "We are losing our paramedics at a significant rate right now. They are walking away from the industry because of calls like this, where they have spent a half hour trying to get there, to find that, 'well we know the outcome now.' It’s devastating for the family, to the community and the paramedics trying to get there."
Parker adds that the four new ambulances on Calgary roads by the end of this month won't make a significant impact unless there is staff hired to fill them.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Academy Award--winning actor Matthew McConaughey took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to 'reach a higher ground' and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
Edmonton
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
Battle of Alberta bet paid at Calgary city council with Oilers jerseys
Edmonton Oilers colours filled the Calgary city council chamber Tuesday, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek made good on her lost battle of Alberta bet – in full face paint.
Vancouver
-
Former West Vancouver school counsellor sentenced for possessing child porn
A former counsellor from Mulgrave School in West Vancouver has been sentenced to four months in jail for possession of child pornography.
-
Victims of brazen shooting in Richmond, B.C., were young men known to police
Days after two people were killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Richmond, B.C., homicide investigators have identified the victims as two young men who were known to police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has revealed two new RCMP miscues that delayed a warning to the public that the killer was driving a replica police car.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry faces backlash after Victoria e-bike lottery win
The Victoria Hospitals Foundation says it has taken down a social media post that identified provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as one of the foundation's recent lottery winners.
-
Canadian embassy in Japan to reunite Randy Bachman with guitar stolen 46 years ago in private concert
The Canadian embassy in Japan will help repatriate a rock 'n' roll relic stolen from musician Randy Bachman more than four decades ago, as part of a Canada Day ceremony next month.
-
Mounties search for missing Comox Valley outdoorsman, 40
Mounties in the Comox Valley are searching for a 40-year-old man reported missing on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Four-day work week here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
Montreal
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Habs hire Canada hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin in a consulting role
Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens as a consultant in player development. The multiple Olympic medalist will continue to pursue her career while holding this position on a part-time basis.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA's annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant rainfall' in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain in the capital Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Saskatoon
-
'I had a jolt of adrenaline': Sask. man's brush with bear captured on video
A Saskatchewan photographer's video shows a tense encounter with a bear.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
Northern Ontario
-
Online fundraiser to help family of worker seriously injured in Flour Mill accident Monday
An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
North Bay named second-best place to buy real estate in Canada
A national ranking of the best real estate bargains in Canada has North Bay second on the list, just behind Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Winnipeg's Palace Theatre avoids demolition following discussion
In a statement to CTV News, the university said following discussion with interested community groups the Palace Theatre will not be demolished at this time.
-
Three arrested in two separate firearm incidents, including two teens
Winnipeg police have arrested three people in two separate firearm incidents Monday night, including two teenagers.
Regina
-
Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
-
Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
-
Recommendations for psychological injury claims, craft alcohol highlighted in Provincial Auditor’s report
Two of the key topics identified in the 2022 Provincial Auditor’s report were administering psychological injury claims and regulating locally manufactured craft alcohol.