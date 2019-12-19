CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services is investigating a Calgary restaurant following more than a dozen reports of apparent food poisoning.

Five AHS inspections were done at Jerusalem Shawarma in the 300 block of 16th Avenue N.W. between Dec. 7 and Dec. 16, according to reports posted online.

Issues identified included cooked, high-risk foods being stored at the wrong temperature, skewer handles coming into contact with meat juices, resulting in cross-contamination, and improper or inadequate cleaning techniques being used.

A website that compiles complaints of food-borne illness lists at least 15 submissions related to the restaurant between Dec. 5 and 18.

"My friend and I ate chicken wraps and we both got violently ill a day later," reads one.

"Our company ordered lunch for us on December 6th, approximately 6 people got food poisoning up to 24 hours after eating," reads another.

"Came here for lunch with some friends about a week ago and the food tasted good. The problem was immediately after... more than half of our group became violently ill within the next 24hours," reads a third. "The food was not good enough to counter the fact that we spent the next three days in the washroom."