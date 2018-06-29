Alberta Health Services has sent out an advisory to all Albertans ahead of the Canada Day long weekend to stay safe during all their activities, especially while driving ATVs.

Officials say that between April and June 21, 2018, 20 children were taken to hospital for ATV-related injuries, with eight of those requiring an extended hospital stay.

One of those incidents involved a 14-year-old girl who was seriously injured in an ATV rollover near the Village of Linden.

She was driving the ATV with two other minors when she suddenly lost control and rolled the vehicle.

The two other passengers suffered only minor injuries and authorities say that none of them were wearing helmets.

AHS says that parents and caregivers should never let children under the age of 16 drive or ride in an ATV, including models marketed as being ‘child-sized’.

Those aged 16 or older are encouraged to take the following advice:

undergo formal training from a recognized/trained ATV instructor

wear proper gear, including a helmet, jacket, long pants, goggles, boots and gloves

do your research before you ride by checking the forecast and any other risks such as wildfire or animal-related concerns

ensure your ATV is properly equipped with a headlight, first aid kit

bring a cell phone or radio with you

make sure others know where you will be in case of emergency

avoid drinking and drug use before or while operating an ATV

In May 2017, the government made it mandatory for off-highway vehicle users to wear helmets while on Crown land, but AHS says that helmets can save lives wherever you are while you ride.

Between 2002 and 2013, 41 percent of ATV deaths were due to head injuries and in 77 percent of those, the riders were not wearing helmets.

For more information on ATV safety and injury prevention, go to the AHS website.