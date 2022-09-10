AHS launches pilot program to phone update Calgarians on surgery waitlist

Alberta Health Services are going to start reaching out to Calgarians waiting to have surgery.

The provincial health care agency announced Friday that they are launching a new initiative that includes phoning patients on waitlists in the Calgary Zone to update them on their status in the lineup.

Patients will be asked to confirm their identity by providing their health number and birthdate.

There's no penalty for those unwilling to provide the information over the phone, either. The patient will simply remain in the same position on the waitlist.

AHS doesn't ask for financial information or any personal information other than a healthcare number and birthdate. If someone calls asking for other information, such as a social insurance number or banking information, don't provide it.

AHS will never ask for your credit card or SIN # online, via text or over the phone. Please report any such inquiries to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: https://t.co/ApI8dKW0XR pic.twitter.com/MeO1YS8irv — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) September 5, 2022

More information about the Surgical Waitlist Management Team is available at ahs.ca/waitlist.

The initiative is part of the AHS' surgical recovery plan, designed to reduce wait times for non-urgent scheduled surgeries.

The first phase of the pilot program has already been put in place in the Edmonton Zone, where it reduced the surgical waitlist in the pilot departments by 5.6 per cent.