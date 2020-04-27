CROSSFIELD, ALTA. -- Alberta Health Services has lifted a boil water advisory for the town of Crossfield, Alta.

The advisory was put in place Wednesday after water pressure dropped throughout the town when a mislabelled valve was mistakenly closed.

According to the town, residents should turn on all taps and flush the water lines for five minutes. People who live in apartment buildings should double the flushing time.

People should also flush, clean, and sanitize containers that protect and store drinking water, water filters, and ice and water dispensers.

Hot water tanks that are set below 45 C should also be drained and refilled.