AHS set to announce findings in fatal dog attack on Calgary senior

An official report into a fatal dog attack on a Calgary senior last year is set to be released on Thursday.

Betty Ann Williams, 86, was attacked by several dogs in the alleyway behind her home in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W. on June 5, 2022. She died from her injuries on the way to hospital.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Health Quality Council of Alberta will be announcing details of the document, which includes seven recommendations that have already been implemented to improve health services in Alberta.

Officials say the report also includes five recommendations to improve other involved agencies.

AHS says it will be working with the City of Calgary and Calgary Police Service to make those changes.

Full details on the report will be available on Thursday afternoon.