CALGARY -- A fleet of decorated Alberta Health Services vehicles and vehicles from other agencies were greeted by waves and smiles as they visited hospitals across the city on Thursday.

Vehicles with rainbow flags and banners made their way to six hospitals, EMS headquarters and the Southport Tower as part of Pride Drive in recognition of Calgary Pride Week.

Patients, visitors, staff and volunteers were invited to wave from windows and cheer from the curb as the parade passed by.

The 2020 Calgary Pride Festival runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 6 with the majority of this year's events taking place online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.