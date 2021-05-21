CALGARY -- Now that warmer weather has arrived, health officials are reminding Albertans about staying safe while riding all-terrain vehicles to avoid a preventable trip to the emergency room.

It's especially important now, Alberta Health Services (AHS) says, considering how stretched the province's hospitals are with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, in order to help Albertans stay safe this summer, officials say everyone must follow the rules when it comes to riding ATVs.

That means that children under the age of 16 need to stay off the vehicles.

"ATVs pose significant risk to all users and particularly children under 16 years of age, who likely do not have the strength, skills or judgment needed to operate an ATV," AHS wrote in a release.

"Over the past 12 months, nearly 120 children were seen in Alberta’s two pediatric emergency departments due to ATV-related injuries, and 51 required hospital admission."

Meanwhile, those 16 years old and older are reminded about the following precautions before heading out onto the trails:

Acquire proper training from a recognized ATV instructor

Always wear a helmet and other CSA-compliant safety gear

Do your research ahead of time to know what the weather will be like and what sort of hazards, such as wildfires, could be in store

Fasten your seatbelt and all other required restraints while on your vehicle

Never drink alcohol or consume drugs while operating an ATV

Make sure others are aware you are heading out and provide them with a route and an expected time of return

The province says there have been more than 4,800 trips to the emergency room due to ATV-related incidents between 2002 and 2019.

There are an average of 581 ATV-related hospital admissions each year in Alberta.

For further information and safety tips, consult the AHS website.