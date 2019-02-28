Alberta Health Services officials say 53 people at a high school in the Calgary zone were potentially exposed to tuberculosis.

Letters were mailed on Thursday to those who were potentially exposed to the infectious disease at the school on an undisclosed date that occured in recent months. The notifications include details regarding tuberculosis screening and assessment.

According to AHS, there is no risk to the general public and the name of the high school and information pertaining to the identity of the tuberculosis patient is not being released in order to protect patient confidentiality.

The Calgary Zone includes numerous communities, including the City of Calgary, and spans an area between Didsbury to the north and Claresholm to the south,and from the B.C. boundary to the west and Gleichen to the east.

