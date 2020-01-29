CALGARY -- Albertans can now access health information through the AHS website in the eight most commonly requested languages.

The move is aimed at making it less stressful for those who don't speak English to navigate the health care system.

The eight languages include:

Arabic

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

French

Punjabi

Spanish

Tigrinya

Vietnamese

"The provincial health system should be accessible to all Albertans, no matter their first language, ethnicity or background," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

"Providing translated information online reflects the diversity of Albertans and helps meet the needs of patients and families."

Over the past year, 1.2 million minutes of telephone interpretation services were provided to patients across the province through AHS, in 81 languages.

AHS also offers video remote interpretation in 35 languages.