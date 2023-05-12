Aiden Fink of Brooks named top CJHL forward

The Brooks Bandits got more good news Friday when Aiden Fink was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.

Fink defeated finalists Lucas Brennan of the Selkirk Steelers, Olivier Coulumbe of the Edmundston Blizzard, Tyler Fukakusa of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, and Kian Bell of the Battlefords North Stars to claim the award.

The 18-year-old Calgary product scored 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points in 54 games this season.

Fink was also selected to the Team Canada West roster at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge.

The news came shortly after the Bandits won their opening game of the 2023 Centennial Cup, defeating Yarmouth 7-2.

Fink and the Bandits are back in action Saturday at the Centennial Cup, when they take on the Ottawa Jr. Senators at 2:30 p.m. MST in Portage la Prairie, Man.