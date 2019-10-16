CALGARY -- The Airdrie RCMP issued a heads up Wednesday for the public to be on the lookout for a serial buttocks slapper.

Apparently, the police have received multiple reports of females being assaulted while walking the streets of Airdrie.

The pattern of these assaults has been a male on a black mountain bike riding up behind numerous women, then slapping them on the buttocks as he drives past.

The suspect, described as a male in his 20’s, wearing a dark jacket, continues cycling after each assault, and thus far, has not attempted a second slap on any of the women in question.

Airdrie RCMP ask the public to be aware of their surroundings if out walking, and to contact them if you notice anything suspicious, at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2220-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.comor by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple or the Google Play Store.