Advertisement
Aidrie RCMP have located missing 17-year-old male
ctvnewscalgary.ca
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:14AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:43AM MDT
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:14AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:43AM MDT
Airdrie RCMP are looking for information about the whereabouts of Zachary Cormier-Sullivan, last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday on a rural property west of Airdrie
CALGARY -- Aidrie police discovered a missing 17-year-old male safe and unharmed Sunday morning.
Cormier-Sullivan was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday at a rural property west of the city, and was reported missing.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at tipsubmit.com.