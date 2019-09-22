Supporters of AIDS treatment and research will be gathering at Eau Claire Plaza on Sunday morning for the 25th annual AIDS Walk & Run in Calgary.

The event, which includes a three kilometre walk and five kilometre run, takes participants along the Bow River and through Prince's Island Park.

They can also enjoy live entertainment, food and fun activities.

Money raised at the event goes to support HIV Community Link, an organization that help individuals and communities affected by HIV and hepatitis C.

Since the first walk, approximately $1.8 million has been raised to fund the agency and its services in Calgary.

According to organizers, about 63,100 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Canada, with 7,200 of those in our province alone.

The AIDS Walk & Run begins at 11 a.m. at 3 Street and Riverfront Avenue S.W.