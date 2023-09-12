AIMCo opens first Asia office in Singapore, remains leery of China
Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) is opening its first Asian office, but the Edmonton-based fund manager says it will steer well clear of China to focus instead on markets with less geopolitical risk.
The official opening Tuesday of AIMCo's new Singapore office marks the first foray into the Asia-Pacific region for what is one of Canada's largest institutional investors, with $158 billion of assets under management as of 2022.
CEO Evan Siddall said AIMCo, which invests on behalf of 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in Alberta and manages more than 30 pools of capital, has up until recently been missing out on some of the investment opportunities that exist within the large, fast-growing economies of the Asian continent.
“We really are very under-represented in Asia. You know, we have less (investment) in Asia than we do in Alberta,” Siddall said in an interview.
“I don't want to look in the rear-view mirror, but we've missed opportunities for sure.”
Siddall said the Singapore office opening is part of a larger push by AIMCo towards greater diversification globally. The fund manager - which invests in public and private markets, real estate and infrastructure - already has offices in Calgary, Toronto, London and Luxembourg, in addition to Edmonton, and will be opening a New York City office soon.
But Siddall said Asia is important, as many countries there have economic growth that's outstripping that of the U.S and Europe.
“In many of them, we just don't have any experience. But on a risk-adjusted basis, we think we can and we should do more (in Asia),” he said.
“We have no rule of thumb, we have no target ... but it's more than we're doing now, and it's a fair bit more.”
AIMCo is lagging behind many other Canadian institutional investors when it comes to establishing a foothold in Asia. A report by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada found that between 2003 and 2017, Canadian pension funds invested $25 billion in the region.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board has had an on-the-ground presence on the continent for over a decade, and currently has offices in Singapore as well as Hong Kong and Mumbai. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also has offices in Mumbai and Hong Kong.
However, Canadian pension funds have also been under scrutiny recently for their exposure to China, particularly given questions around the health of that country's economy as well as its ongoing tensions with the West.
According to a Reuters report earlier this month, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has laid off at least five employees at its Hong Kong office as it steps back from deals in China.
Last spring, representatives of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation told a parliamentary committee studying Canada-China relations that they had paused new direct investment in China because of the increasing risks associated with that country.
Siddall said geopolitics is a significant risk factor in investing, and is the reason AIMCo has chosen to focus on the comparatively safe Singapore market rather than setting its sights on the world's second-largest economy.
“We're not rushing into China. We basically have almost nothing (invested) in China and really only in passive instruments,” Siddall said.
“There are some countries, where the rule of law and corruption are concerns, that we would rather just avoid, frankly.”
After reporting a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022, AIMCo says its performance has improved significantly in 2023. The fund manager said for the six-month period ending June 30, its net investment return was 4.5 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | $14,000 for photos? Adding up the bills for a princess's two short visits to Canada
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | $14,000 for photos? Adding up the bills for a princess's two short visits to Canada
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned, and more than half the bill for the brief trips was tied to Royal Canadian Mounted Police security.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using 'sleight-of-hand' techniques.
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada.
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
U.S. police warn escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed and still evading capture
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Deadly flooding in Morocco, the latest on the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial, and India’s prime minister scolds Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers and afternoon sun
Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature some precipitation early in the day and then sunnier conditions in the afternoon.
-
Alberta government to address Calgary's E. coli outbreak as cases climb to 231
The province is set to address a growing health concern in Calgary that's already sent more than two dozen people, most of them children, to hospital.
-
Teen kicked in head by Edmonton police officer who avoided criminal charges pursues private prosecution
An Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer who kicked him in the head in 2020 has applied for private prosecution four months after Crown prosecutors declined to pursue the case despite a watchdog recommendation to do so.
Vancouver
-
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
-
Former Vancouver Island Christian camp counsellor says they were shunned after being outed as bisexual
Oliver Kadach attended Camp Qwanoes as a kid and worked there for two summers, but said they weren't allowed to return after they were outed as bisexual.
-
'She was a beautiful soul': CTV News Vancouver colleagues remember Kuljeet Kaila, who died of cancer at age 46
Tributes are pouring in for a beloved broadcaster — who many at CTV News Vancouver counted as a beloved friend and colleague — died from brain cancer at 46.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | $14,000 for photos? Adding up the bills for a princess's two short visits to Canada
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned, and more than half the bill for the brief trips was tied to Royal Canadian Mounted Police security.
-
Saint John city workers set to strike Tuesday
The union representing about 140 City of Saint John inside workers is preparing to strike.
Vancouver Island
-
Thanks to Hollywood strikes, Vancouver Island director can finally make passion project
An independent film on Vancouver Island is getting a chance of being made because of twin strikes affecting unionized actors and writers in the United States.
-
New rent increase capped at 3.5 per cent, seemingly not welcomed by renters or landlords
In an already tight, expensive rental market, landlords in B.C. will soon be able to increase their rent for existing tenants by three and a half per cent instead of the two per cent they're currently capped at.
-
B.C. sets up climate emergency task force amid wildfire crisis
British Columbia will form an expert disaster task force to rapidly deploy to, respond to and support people and communities facing emergencies amid a historic wildfire season that has destroyed about 400 structures, mostly homes, said Premier David Eby.
Toronto
-
Cases collapse at Toronto's newest courthouse amid 'staggering' number of closures caused by staff shortages
A case involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor is the latest to be thrown out at Toronto's newest courthouse due to the “staggering” number of courtroom closures fuelled by staffing shortages at the facility, according to an Ontario Court of Justice ruling published last week.
-
Hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 in Toronto leaves construction worker seriously injured: police
Investigators are searching for the driver of a black Corvette who is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Toronto that left a construction worker with life-altering injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Boy charged in sexual assault of two 6-year-old girls at Toronto summer camp
A 14-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual assault of two young girls at a Toronto summer camp.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Back to work in Quebec City: the CAQ aims to pass major bills
It's back-to-work day in Quebec City, where François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government is looking to pass some major health and education bills.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa residents take Ottawa Police Services Board to small claims court over delegation rules
A group of Ottawa residents is taking the Ottawa Police Services Board to court with a charter challenge.
-
Moroccan community in Ottawa collects for earthquake victims
Ottawa's Moroccan community is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in that country.
-
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
Kitchener
-
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
-
Driver caught going 142 km/h in 60 km/h zone next to UW campus
A driver was caught going well over double the speed limit while travelling past University of Waterloo’s campus.
-
Man robbed, thrown from moving vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved a man getting thrown from a moving vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
Legendary Japanese car tuner works on three late model Porsches in Saskatoon
Like a scene from a movie, three shiny, high-end custom Porsches are on display at a local auto shop.
-
How the city could pay for a new arena, entertainment district
The city is looking at five potential revenue streams to fund a downtown arena and entertainment district.
-
Saskatoon homicide victim was nearly 7 months pregnant, family says
Saskatoon’s latest homicide victim was nearly seven months pregnant when she was killed, according to her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using 'sleight-of-hand' techniques.
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
Winnipeg
-
'Just sick of the crime': Winnipeg restaurants dealing with an increase of people dining and dashing
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
-
Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing
Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.
-
Manitoba election campaign set to see its first leaders forum
Manitoba's three main party leaders are set to square off today in the first leaders forum of the election campaign.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor encourages residents to get boosted ahead of expected rise of COVID, flu rates
Summer in Saskatchewan has been a relatively calm season for viruses. However, fall is around the corner and with it comes the increased spread of the flu and COVID-19.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous land
Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
'Optimistic time for all coaches': Pats prepare for final pre-season tests
The Regina Pats lost both pre-season games against the Brandon Wheat Kings over the weekend and will finish off with two more games against the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders ahead of the Western Hockey League [WHL] regular season.