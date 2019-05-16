Air Canada has entered into talks to buy Montreal-based travel company Transat in a deal valued at $520 million, the company announced Thursday.

Transat has agreed to a 30-day period of exclusive negotiations with Air Canada after the two sides entered into preliminary negotiations last month. The proposed deal will see Air Canada purchase all outstanding shares of Transat A.T. for $13 per share.

The letter of intent states Transat would be required to pay a $15 million fee, while Air Canada would be subject to a $40 million reverse break fee, if either party backs out.

Transat closed at $10.58 on the TSX Wednesday and shares were trading more than 15 per cent higher at $12.20 as of 8:11 a.m. MT Thursday. Air Canada shares, meanwhile, edged slightly higher.

Any deal will be “subject to confirmatory due diligence, regulatory and shareholder approvals and final documentation,” Air Canada said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Onex Corporation announced plans to purchase WestJet and take the company private in a deal worth $5 billion.

Transat, which employees around 5,000 people, offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to 25 countries. The company has said its operations will continue as normal and there will be no change for travellers.

“The acquisition presents a unique opportunity to compete with the very best in the world when it comes to leisure travel,” said Calin Rovinescu, president and CEO of Air Canada in a statement.

“It will also allow us to further grow our hub at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, where we have added 35 new routes since 2012 to the benefit of the Montreal and Quebec communities, and from which we carried 10 million customers in 2018 alone.”

Air Canada is the country's largest airline and is one of the 20 largest in the world, serving 220 airports and carrying 51 million passengers in 2018.