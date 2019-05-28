Air Canada officials confirm the airline is experiencing a 'computer technical issue' that is affecting airport operations, check-in, and customer call centres.

We’re experiencing a computer technical issue that is affecting our airport operations, check-in and customer call centres. We’re working to resolve this issue. We thank customers for their patience — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 29, 2019

"Regrettably, it is expected to result in some flight delays and cancellations," said an Air Canada spokesperson in a statement released just prior to 9:30 p.m. MT. "Customers can check their flight's status via their local airport websites or sites such as flightaware.com. We thank customers for their patience and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Passengers at Calgary International Airport confirm the outage began shortly after 6 p.m. MT and initially prevented the boarding of planes.

As of 9:30 p.m., Air Canada flights to Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton and Victoria had all departed from the Calgary International Airport but the flights were delayed by up to two hours.