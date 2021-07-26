CALGARY -- Hello! It's good to be back. It's not spectacular to be back in smoke. Alas, that's the lede.

There is an upper low that has sidled south from the Gulf of Alaska over the past couple of days. This has steered wildfire smoke from the Rocky Mountain House wildfires (among the more than-250 wildfires currently burning) back over us. The moon has once again turned red for us to start the day.

Why red?

Because smoke absorbs the shortest-wave particles along the visible spectrum of light; that is to say, blue and green light. So, if only red light gets through, it appears as red. Because smoke scatters shortwave particles, it also inhibits temperature growth, as incoming solar radiation (sunlight) is also shortwave.

Monday and Tueday it's a story of smoke. Later in the week, as the air pattern shifts, we'll still likely deal with wildfire smoke, with an origin change from B.C. to the Pacific-Northwest. Late in the week, we may get lucky with a chance of thundershowers; the much-needed precipitation would stymy smoke, and potentially help limit our standing fire danger rating.

Lastly, here is Calgary’s air quality advisory if you're dealing with smoke symptoms.

Your five-day:

Monday

Smoke

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: smoke, low 14 C

Tuesday

Some cloud, smoke

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: some cloud, low 15 C

Wednesday

Mainly 'sunny,' smoke

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Our pics of the day all follow the light spectrum principle mentioned above:

Here’s Manon’s edition in Warner Park Ridge:

And Alysha’s in Cranston:

Lastly, I have no idea who these people are, but Valerie took the pic, and it’s a great one. Also, congratulations, you guys? Maybe?

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me.