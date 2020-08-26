Advertisement
Air quality should deteriorate again this evening, perhaps accompanied by stormy weather
CALGARY -- As strange as it sounds, yesterday’s article sums us up pretty well. We’re into a holding pattern of zonal flow that will continue driving in moderate temperatures and reasonably fair weather for the majority of the day. The exception develops later in the evening, as we cool off and could deal with a layer of migrating smoke dropping in.
A weak disturbance this evening could produce the trigger mechanism for isolated thundershowers off the foothills, but we lack the potential energy for a larger storm to develop. There is a decent chance that Calgary’s affected, as well.
Again, fire advisories, restrictions, and bans also remain prevalent. It should go without saying that if you’re planning on having a backyard fire, a bucket of water should be kept on-hand. Check this link to find out the latest for your area.
Lastly, if you’ll recall from yesterday’s edition, I referenced that Saturday evening’s low temperature would herald a relatively steep drop; that remains true, but the high temperatures thereafter have started to level out, after forecast model inconsistencies called it a little wonky, suggesting highs of 10C to start next week! Now, Sunday should push to the mid-teens, now, but note the low temperature heading out of Sunday! Break out the mittens.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Partly cloudy, chance for pm thundershowers/smoke
- Daytime high: 24C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 9C
Tomorrow:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 8C
Friday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 24C
- Evening: showers possible, low 12C
Saturday:
- Increasing cloud to late showers
- Daytime high: 17C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 5C
Sunday:
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: 15C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 3C
Cory sent this photo along, entitled "Early Morning Walk." Thanks, Cory!
You can submit your weather photos here.