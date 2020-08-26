CALGARY -- As strange as it sounds, yesterday’s article sums us up pretty well. We’re into a holding pattern of zonal flow that will continue driving in moderate temperatures and reasonably fair weather for the majority of the day. The exception develops later in the evening, as we cool off and could deal with a layer of migrating smoke dropping in.

A weak disturbance this evening could produce the trigger mechanism for isolated thundershowers off the foothills, but we lack the potential energy for a larger storm to develop. There is a decent chance that Calgary’s affected, as well.

Again, fire advisories, restrictions, and bans also remain prevalent. It should go without saying that if you’re planning on having a backyard fire, a bucket of water should be kept on-hand. Check this link to find out the latest for your area.

Lastly, if you’ll recall from yesterday’s edition, I referenced that Saturday evening’s low temperature would herald a relatively steep drop; that remains true, but the high temperatures thereafter have started to level out, after forecast model inconsistencies called it a little wonky, suggesting highs of 10C to start next week! Now, Sunday should push to the mid-teens, now, but note the low temperature heading out of Sunday! Break out the mittens.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance for pm thundershowers/smoke

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: showers possible, low 12C

Saturday:

Increasing cloud to late showers

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5C

Sunday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 15C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3C

Cory sent this photo along, entitled "Early Morning Walk." Thanks, Cory!

You can submit your weather photos here.




