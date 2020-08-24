CALGARY -- An air quality statement has been issued for the Calgary area by Environment Canada due to smoke, however it is expected to clear overnight.

"A cold front is moving through southern Alberta bringing a brief period of reduced visibility in smoke," reads the alert.

"Air quality will be poor with the cold frontal passage and is expected to improve by the overnight period.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

Those with lung diseases like asthma and COPD can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the air quality statement is in effect for:

Calgary

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Drumheller-Three Hills

Kananaskis-Canmore

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

The smoke is the result of a number of forest fires in B.C.