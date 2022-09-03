Air quality statement issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a statement was posted to Environment Canada's website advising that smoke from the Rocky Mountains is "causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times, due to elevated values of fine particulate matter."

It warned that people exposed to wildfire smoke "may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.



"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution," it added. "They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits."

People are advised to consider taking measures to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

A heat warning is also in effect for the City of Calgary Saturday afternoon, with temperatures forecast to reach the low 30s.