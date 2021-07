CALGARY -- An air quality statement was issued for Calgary Wednesday evening as smoky, hot conditions enveloped the city.

Environment Canada issued the statement at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday.

"Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility," it said. The smoky conditions are expected to last through Thursday.

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing combination of particles and gasses that can be harmful to your health. For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

A heat warning was also issued Wednesday afternoon for Calgary. The forecast is for temperatures to reach 30 degrees Thursday.