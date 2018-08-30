A woman and her two children were startled but unscathed after a vehicle crashed into the side of their home early Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and collided with the home situated along Highway 512, just east of Highway 845, near the town to Coaldale.

“There’s extensive damage to the house,” said Sgt. Glenn Henry of the Coaldale RCMP. “The car literally went into one of the rooms of the house. The car has got severe front end and side damage.”

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman, was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries. None of the occupants of the home were injured in the incident.

Sgt. Henry says the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it entered a ditch, went through a treed area, left the ground and crashed into the residence.

The collision ruptured a gas line and fire crews were called to the scene. The building was stabilized before an attempt was made to remove the vehicle from the home.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP detachment.

With files from CTV’s Zayn Jinah