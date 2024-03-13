CALGARY
Calgary

    • Airdrie, Alta., man wins $250K from Lotto Max Extra draw

    Jacob Brown from Airdrie won $250,000 from a February 2024 Lotto Max draw. (Source: Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Jacob Brown from Airdrie won $250,000 from a February 2024 Lotto Max draw. (Source: Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
    An Airdrie, Alta., man is celebrating a $250,000 lottery win, all because his grandma told him to buy a ticket.

    Jacob Brown won $250,000 on the Feb. 9 Lotto Max and Extra draw.

    He said he was inspired to start buying lottery tickets after his grandmother won $500,000 on a draw in B.C. She encouraged the family to “buy a ticket here and there.”

    When he won, he said he was “happy and panicked” and immediately called his mom. He said he wants to be smart with his money.

    “I’m going to put some away for my future and keep a little bit for myself,” Brown said. “I don’t want the money to change me.”

    He purchased the ticket at the Superstore located at 300 Veterans Blvd NE in Airdrie. He won by matching the Extra number – 5931437.

