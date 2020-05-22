CALGARY -- Officials in Airdrie have reopened city playgrounds, which is welcome news for some parents who saw the structures blocked off in mid-March as a result of COVID-19.

The community posted the news on Twitter Friday afternoon while also reminding residents to exercise proper health precautions.

Airdrie playgrounds will re-open today at 5 p.m.:

✅Stay home if you’re sick

✅ Practice physical distancing of 2 metres

✅ Wash your hands before & after using equipment

❌ Gatherings must not exceed 50 people

Gatherings must not exceed 50 people. City equipment is not sanitized.

Airdrie, located just north of Calgary, appears to be one of the first jurisdictions in southern Alberta to lift the measure that was put in place to protect the public from COVID-19.

Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert all reopened playgrounds to the public as well Friday.

The City of Airdrie maintains 76 playgrounds located within city parks as well as some on school properties.

The City of Calgary told the media Thursday that playgrounds are still closed.

According to Alberta Health, there are six active cases of COVID-19 in Airdrie. The City of Calgary has 3,800 cases, with 639 of those active.